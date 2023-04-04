As Marjorie Taylor Greene leads protest against Trump indictment, NYC mayor has a message for her

As Donald Trump is set to make history Tuesday in New York as the first former president indicted and arraigned, the city's Mayor Eric Adams has a message for one of the Republican's most loyal supporters.

"People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, while you’re in town, be on your best behavior," Adams said during a press conference Monday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene protests Trump arraignment in New York

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, waves as former US President Donald Trump mentions her during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023.

Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, and other Trump allies were outnumbered by media, anti-Trump protesters and other onlookers during a "Rally for Trump" Tuesday morning.

Using a handheld megaphone, Greene delivered brief remarks that were drowned out by the large crowd gathered outside the courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

She was joined by beleaguered Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and the New York Young Republicans, a group with ties to white nationalists.

"Control yourselves," Adams said Monday to any potential "rabble rousers."

"New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," he added.

City officials "will not allow violence of any kind," Adams said.

The mayor said he anticipated some disruption in the city, but he was not worried about violence. There had not been any "specific credible threats," he said.

Trump indictment live updates: Arraignment to come after surrender in historic NYC case

More: Two women dealt a blow to Donald Trump's power. In a post-#MeToo era, will he fall?

MTG defends Trump

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, speaks at a 2024 campaign rally for former US President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. - Trump held the rally at the site of the deadly 1993 standoff between an anti-government cult and federal agents.

Greene has been one of Trump's most loyal supporters and most effective lieutenants.

She has not wavered in defending him since the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and she is fighting for him from committee seats in Congress – panel positions she received this year after helping House Speaker Kevin McCarthy win after 15 historic rounds of voting in January.

Helping to push him over the threshold was an 11th hour phone call on the House floor from Greene to Trump. She leaned on conservative holdouts, urging them to follow the former president's guidance and elect McCarthy.

Story continues

Greene recently appeared with Trump at his Waco rally, where the praise for each other was mutual.

"Would you like to run for the Senate? I would fight like hell for you," Trump said to Greene.

More: Donald Trump expected to unleash wave of legal challenges after Tuesday arraignment in New York

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marjorie Taylor Greene warned by NYC mayor before Trump protest