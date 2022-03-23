Marjorie Taylor Greene Inadvertently Exposes Ugly Truth About GOP In New Ad

Lee Moran
·1 min read

The reality of the GOP in 2022 is laid bare in extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) own words in a biting new ad.

Greene’s claim that lawmakers like her are “not the fringe” but “the base of the party” is put on loop in the edited, online spot that the progressive PAC MeidasTouch released Tuesday.

The conspiracy theorist’s comments are cut alongside footage of her parroting Kremlin talking points about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” and former President Donald Trump hailing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial incursion into the neighboring country as “genius.”

The video, below, garnered more than 340,000 views in its first 10 hours on Twitter alone.

The clip went viral as Greene faced backlash for blaming Ukraine for being invaded by Russia.

“You see Ukraine kept just poking the bear and poking the bear, which is Russia,” she told the Voice of Rural America Network. “Russia is being very successful in their invasion even though we hear different things on television,” she added, contrary to reports on the ground that suggest Putin’s plans have gone awry.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

