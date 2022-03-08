Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She's Working 'For Free' With All Her Pay Going To Mask Fines

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has claimed that she’s working “for free” in Congress because “they take all of my money away” to cover her fines for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.

“They take the money straight out of my checks,” Greene grumbled to right-wing podcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on video. It wasn’t clear when the tape was recorded.

Greene said last year she was violating the rule aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in order to stand “against authoritarian Democratic mandates because I don’t want the American people to stand alone.”

At dinner with Alex Jones, Marge says she is suing Nancy Pelosi over mask fines: “They take the money straight out of my check. So, I work for free in Congress because they take all my money away.” pic.twitter.com/iHnU6JH2nk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2022

Greene was dinged $48,000 in fines as of last November and said in January that her fine tab was nearly $90,000.

House members earn $174,000 a year.

Lawmakers are fined $500 for their first mask violation and $2,500 for each subsequent one. Greene’s first violation was in May 2021.

Twitter critics had some thoughts.

So if I get a speeding ticket, I can sue the police for fining me? Cool!



There goes that whole “personal responsibility” thing, huh? — Fruckitol™️ (@realFruck) March 8, 2022

There's straw man stories...

the stories that are made up to complain about.

Then there are Marjorie's stories...

The stories about when she broke the rules that she knew ahead of time and then gets to complain about them. — howie bockslytner 🌊 (@bockslytner) March 8, 2022

Bless your heart. You actually believe the shit you pull everyday is work. — srmaryelephant (@vennkatt58) March 8, 2022

I remember, when I was a Republican, how Republicans respected and stood up for the rule of law. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) March 8, 2022

She chose that. She could have just followed the rules like a normal person... — SJ from NJ (@sjaramillo2003) March 8, 2022

YOU took YOUR money away by NOT following the rules . You KNEW what the consequences were, YOU made your decision! Actions HAVE consequences! — Ellyn Escobar (@EllynEscobar1) March 8, 2022

She works? How? She has no assignments, right?https://t.co/GcJrzLGqbf — Carrie Moley (@carrie_moley) March 8, 2022

MTG is what you get when you ban books.

--Jon Cooper — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) March 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...