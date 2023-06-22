Marjorie Taylor Greene calls rival Lauren Boebert a ‘little b---h’ in Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed the mantle of the leader of the campaign to impeach Joe Biden - AP

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called her conservative rival Lauren Boebert a “little b---h” as a long-running feud between the two MAGA firebrands escalated.

The row spilt over onto the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday in a spat over competing resolutions to impeach Joe Biden.

While the chances of the president being impeached are remote, the two women have been competing to become the face of the Republican Right.

The latest row erupted after Ms Boebert exploited a House rule to force a vote on her resolution, effectively undercutting the motion introduced by Ms Taylor Greene, who has claimed the mantle of the leader of the campaign to impeach Mr Biden.

According to several sources Ms Boebert, who represents a seat in Colorado, approached Georgia congresswoman Ms Taylor Greene and lambasted her over statements she had made.

The ill-tempered exchange was picked up by C-SPAN cameras and the name-calling was overheard by several other Republican members.

Responding to the row, Lauren Boebert said 'I am not in middle school' - AP

Ms Taylor Greene accused Ms Boebert of copying her articles of impeachment, which the Colorado congresswoman angrily denied.

The row escalated.

“I heard Marjorie call Boebert a b---h right to her face,” one congressman told the Daily Beast.

Neither woman has denied the exchange took place. Ms Taylor Green said the story was “impressively correct”.

Ms Boebert told CNN: “I am not in middle school.”

Both congresswomen crave publicity

In their brief political careers, both women have demonstrated a thirst for publicity.

Ms Boebert, who ran Shooters Grill in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, before entering Congress, made her name as an outspoken supporter of the second amendment which gives Americans the right to bear arms.

She courted controversy when she demanded the right to carry her Glock pistol onto the floor of Congress.

Ms Taylor Greene, meanwhile, came to public attention before being elected to Congress when a video emerged of her harassing David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting in which 17 people died.

In recent months the gulf between the two women has widened, with Ms Taylor Greene supporting Kevin McCarthy in the bitter battle to become Speaker of the House, while Ms Boebert has lined up with the conservative hardliners who oppose him.

