Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks aging lawmakers after Mitch McConnell freezes again

After Mitch McConnell (R-KY) experienced another episode of suddenly freezing in front of the press, Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched an attack on lawmakers who remain in office for years.

Mr McConnell, 81, experienced an episode of “freezing” on Wednesday while answering questions from reporters. When asked if he planned to run for re-election he remained silent for approximately 30 seconds and stood motionless at the podium while noticeably gripping the sides of it.

A similar incident occurred last month which led people to question Mr McConnell’s health and call on lawmakers to enact term limits.

Hours after Wednesday’s incident, Ms Greene jumped at the opportunity to accuse several politicians, including Mr McConnell, of remaining in office while experiencing “severe aging health issues” or “mental health incompetence.”

“Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it,” Ms Greene wrote alongside a video of Mr McConnell’s “freezing” episode.

“These politician’s staff and family members should be ashamed of themselves by enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office all to hold power. We are talking about our country’s national security and it’s all at stake!” Ms Greene continued.

