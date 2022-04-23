Marjorie Eastman, candidate for US Senate

Name: Marjorie K. Eastman

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 43

Campaign website: www.marjoriekeastman.com

Occupation: My professional path includes experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve held various leadership roles in operations, strategy and communications, and have been described as a sought-after keynote speaker, thought leader and innovation champion.

Education: Bachelor’s Degree from the University of California, San Diego. Studied at the University College London, School for Slavonic and East European Studies. Master’s Degree in international security from Josef Korbel School of International Studies. MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management.

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): No. I am not a career politician and stand for term limits.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I’ve been a business mentor at Duke, an advisory council member for the veterans group With Honor, a board member for Bunker Labs Tennessee, a service platoon leader for The Mission Continues, a regional representative for Girls on the Run International, and an advocate for our veterans.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

Our rapidly rising $30 trillion national debt is an anchor around the necks of our children and grandchildren. It is unsustainable. To combat inflation, we must rein in federal spending, cut unnecessary programs, and start running our federal budget like we run our home budgets.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

The federal government under the current administration has proven that they know one thing and that’s government overreach. I think when it comes to decisions on personal liberty and local communities, it should be done at a local level.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

Clean energy jobs were long considered an industry of the future. That future is now, and we must capitalize on this valuable opportunity to harness the power of our environment while creating thousands of jobs right here in North Carolina.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Defunding the police is one of the most idiotic ideas to come from the far left in decades. We can solve difficult problems. Ensuring a well-trained and well-equipped police force that acts in the public interest and respects our rights aren’t mutually exclusive ideas. We should demand both.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

I am Pro-Life and truly value the life of the unborn. As a mother of a son who survived cancer at 6 months old, I know how precious every life is. I do believe in exceptions, and I am also a strong advocate for adoption.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

The GOP is fractured. We need to recommit ourselves to our values of a strong national defense, limited government, individual rights, quality public education, limited taxation, balanced budgets, conserving the environment, encouraging capitalism, and leading the world in foreign policy.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Education; economy and jobs; crime and safety