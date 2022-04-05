Mariupol Women Report Russians Taking Ukrainians To 'Filtration Camps'

Marita Vlachou
·4 min read
Mariupol Women Report Russians Taking Ukrainians To 'Filtration Camps'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are forcibly taking people from Mariupol to Russia after interrogating them in so-called filtration camps, according to accounts shared by Ukrainian women.

“People need to know the truth, that Ukrainians are being moved to Russia, the country that is occupying us,” a woman hiding in a Mariupol suburb with her family since the beginning of March told The Guardian.

The reports are consistent with claims by the Mariupol City Council that Russians have kidnapped 20,000 Mariupol residents, according to an English translation of a March 29 post on the council’s Telegram channel.

Russian soldiers have transported Ukrainians, including patients and staff from at least two Mariupol maternity hospitals, through Russian-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine, NPR reported.

The woman told The Guardian she was among a group of roughly 200 to 300 people who were taken to Novoazovsk, Ukraine, via bus.

That’s when they recognized they had arrived at a “filtration camp,” a series of military tents run by the Russian military where those arriving faced interrogation and confiscation of personal items before they were eventually moved to Russia.

The woman said she had her photo and fingerprints taken, and was questioned about potential ties to the Ukrainian military and her opinion on the war before being sent to the Russian town of Rostov. Others have reported they had to hand in their phones and passwords, which officers then used to access their phone contacts and register them into a database, according to The Washington Post.

The woman left the group after telling the soldiers she had family in the area and has since made her way to the E.U.

“Such reports are lies,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Unlawful deportations constitute war crimes, according to the United Nations.

President Joe Biden said Putin is a “war criminal” and should face trial, pledging additional sanctions following atrocities documented in Bucha.

Moscow said in March it rescued 420,000 people “from dangerous regions of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” and evacuated them to Russia.

U.S. intelligence warned before the invasion that Russia may resort to its past practices of unlawful detentions.

“These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions,” Bathsheba Crocker, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, wrote in a letter to the U.N.

The term “filtration camps” originated in the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. Soviet citizens that had been living outside the country who then sought to return — even those forcibly taken to Germany as war criminals — were deemed “suspect.” They had to be screened in camps and holding stations before they were readmitted into the Soviet Union or deported, according to U.K. history professor Nick Baron.

In February 2000, Human Rights Watch issued a report detailing excessive violence and rape committed by Russian forces inside a filtration camp in Chechnya, following a 1999 offensive against Chechen rebels during Putin’s first month in power. The aggression offset an earlier Russian setback that forced Russia to remove its forces from the region and sign a treaty that gave Chechnya, a majority Muslim republic, large autonomy in 1996, according to NPR.

Russia emerged triumphant this time, with Putin celebrating his victory in March 2000.

The ongoing Ukraine war has worried those who have followed Chechnya.

“There are some pretty disturbing parallels,” Thomas de Waal, a journalist who covered the area in the 1990s, told NPR. “The use of heavy artillery, the indiscriminate attacking of an urban center. They bring back some pretty terrible memories for those of us who covered the Chechnya war of the 1990s.”

The southern port city of Mariupol, where those taken to filtration camps originated, has borne the brunt of Russian cruelty and faces continued bombardments.

Over 4 million Ukrainians have had to flee their country since the war began.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine-Russia talks the only option to end war

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Ukraine had no option but to negotiate with Russia to end fighting but that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin might not personally hold talks. Zelenskiy was speaking after accusing Russian troops of carrying out extra-judicial killings in the town of Bucha west of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the reports of civilian killings in Bucha were "fakes" aimed at discrediting Russia.

  • India blocks 22 YouTube news channels citing national security

    India's government on Tuesday said it has banned 22 YouTube channels, including four of Pakistani origin, for disinformation on subjects concerning national security and public order, the latest such federal crackdown in the country. The country's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said the blocked YouTube channels had a combined total of 2.6 billion viewers. The government, which invoked "emergency powers" under India's IT laws, said it had for the first time blocked 18 Indian YouTube channels, with previous actions focusing on accounts it has said operated from neighbouring Pakistan.

  • Russia 'revising its war aims' in Ukraine following military setbacks, White House says

    Russia is “revising its war aims” in Ukraine, seeking to consolidate gains in southern and eastern regions while continuing its “wanton and brazen attacks on civilian targets” elsewhere across the country, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Monday.

  • Japan welcomes Ukrainian refugees

    STORY: The refugees, aged between six and 66-years-old, were seen arriving at Tokyo's International Airport on a special government plane that was arranged by Japan's foreign minister during a trip to Poland.They join about 400 other Ukrainian refugees already in Japan, most of them having entered on a 90-day visa, which they can then convert to a special one-year working visa. Officials have not said if Japan will lay on more special flights or how many refugees might be allowed in.Japanese resident, Hironori Murakami said he strongly support the government's gesture, and hoped that Japan would open its door to more refugees.Another resident, Mayumi Oogaki said she believes the Japanese government should have acted sooner to protect refugees from crime and to help relieve the burden on countries surrounding Ukraine.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league's top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.