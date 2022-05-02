Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steelworks but hundreds still trapped

Jon Henley
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

A first group of civilians trapped for weeks inside Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks were expected to reach a Ukrainian-held city on Monday, but efforts to save more people from the horrific conditions inside the huge plant were held up.

Hundreds remain trapped in underground bunkers and tunnels beneath the sprawling industrial site – the last stronghold of resistance to Russia’s siege of the devastated southern port city – which Moscow’s forces resumed shelling overnight.

“The situation has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe,” Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, with supplies of water, food and medicine fast running out. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 100 civilians should arrive in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

Related: Mariupol evacuee recounts terror in bunkers below Azovstal steelworks

“For the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed green corridor has started working,” Zelenskiy said overnight. Some evacuees were initially taken to a village held by Moscow-backed separatists, but later allowed to continue to Ukrainian-held territory if they wanted.

However, while the head of the Donetsk military administration said more evacuations under a UN/Red Cross plan were set to begin on Monday morning, by late afternoon the buses had not reached the agreed pickup point. The reason for the holdup was not immediately clear.

Interactive

One evacuee, Natalia Usmanova, 37, said after leaving the steelworks that she became hysterical whenever the bunker started to shake. “I was so worried it would cave in – I had terrible fear,” she told Reuters, recalling widespread terror and a lack of oxygen underground.

Some who were not sheltering in the steelworks also managed to escape without assistance. Anastasiia Dembytska said she took advantage of the brief evacuation ceasefire to leave with her daughter, nephew and dog.

She said she had to cross countless checkpoints to reach Zaporizhzhia, waiting 18 hours outside before being allowed to pass. Another woman arrived in a funeral van saying she left Mariupol earlier and had been hiding in a basement in a nearby village.

Mother and daughter arrive in Zaporizhzhia using their own vehicle.
A mother and daughter arrive in Zaporizhzhia using their own vehicle. Photograph: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

A UN spokesperson, Saviano Abreu, said civilians arriving in Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230km) north-west of Mariupol, would get immediate support, including psychological services. A Médecins Sans Frontières team was already in place.

There were no apparent plans to pull out the remaining Ukrainian forces still holed up in the plant, however, thought to number up to 2,000 and include members of the Azov regiment, the national guard, marines, border guards and other units.

One of the steelworks’ defenders, Denys Shlega, commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine’s national guard, said Russian forces resumed shelling the plant on Sunday evening as soon as the civilians were evacuated.

Shlega said several hundred civilians remained trapped alongside nearly 500 wounded soldiers and “numerous” dead bodies. “Several dozen small children are still in the bunkers underneath the plant,” he said. Sviatoslav Palamar of the Azov regiment called for wounded fighters to be evacuated too.

Mariupol, which is almost entirely held by Russian forces, is a key target because its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, open up a land corridor to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops for what has become the main focus of the invasion: achieving full control of the eastern Donbas region.

Ukraine said on Monday it had formally closed the Black and Azov sea ports of Kherson, Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk, all of which have been captured by Russian forces. The World Food Programme said about 4.5m tonnes of grain was stuck in Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine’s military command said on Monday Russia had redeployed several battalions from Mariupol to the heavily bombarded town of Popasna in the Luhansk province of Donbas, with the towns of Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk, Slovyansk and Barvinkove also coming under heavy attack.

“I don’t even want to speak about what’s happening to the people living in Popasna, Rubizhne and Novotoshkivske right now,” said the Luhansk regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai. “These cities simply don’t exist any more. They have completely destroyed them.”

Zelenskiy’s office said on Monday at least three people were killed and another three, including a child, were wounded in Luhansk over the last 24 hours, with another four wounded in shelling in neighbouring Donetsk. Another two died in Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, further west.

Western officials say Russia is advancing slowly in its eastern offensive and has captured some villages, but is inflicting heavy civilian casualties through indiscriminate bombing. Ukrainian forces are fighting village-by-village and have retaken ground in places.

“Everyone understands that we must hold the line here,” Lt Yevgen Samoylov of the 81st Brigade told Agence France-Presse as his unit rotated out of the frontline near the town of Sviatohirsk. “We cannot let the enemy move closer. We try to hold it with all our force.”

The UK defence ministry said more than a quarter of the 120 “battalion tactical groups” – about 65% of Moscow’s total combat strength – deployed in Ukraine may be “combat ineffective” due to personnel and equipment losses. “It will probably take years for Russia to reconstitute these forces,” it said.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said its drones had destroyed two small Russian Raptor patrol boats in the Black Sea, while the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod reported two explosions in the early hours, the latest in a string of fires and blasts in recent weeks at ammunition stores and fuel depots in the area.

A Russian rocket strike hit a strategically important bridge across the Dniester estuary west of the port of Odesa, authorities said, while Moscow claimed to have also destroyed an airport runway and a hangar containing western-supplied weapons and ammunition outside the south-western city.

The UN human rights office said the death toll of civilians killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February had reached 3,153, although it said the real toll was likely to be considerably higher. Most victims were killed by explosive weapons, it said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init