Mariupol: Children’s hospital ‘destroyed by Russian forces’

Daniel Keane
·2 min read
(AP)
A children’s hospital in Mariupol has been completely destroyed by Russian shelling, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

“The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” Mariupol City Council said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.

Footage posted on Twitter showed a building devastated by artillery strikes, with emergency services present at the scene. The Standard could not immediately verify the footage.

President Volodomyr Zelensky said the attack was a “direct strike by Russian troops” and that children were hidden underneath the rubble.

“People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!” he wrote. “How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?

“Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

Mariupol, in the south of Ukraine, has been bombarded by Russian attacks since Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country on February 24. The city has been surrounded by Russian forces for days.

The Red Cross has described conditions in Mariupol as “apocalyptic” as residents run out of essential supplies, including water and electricity. There are multiple reports of bodies being left lying in the street uncollected.

Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors in the city have largely failed due to attacks by Russian forces.

On Tuesday, an attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces fired on a convoy before it reached the city.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Wednesday of holding the city’s 400,000 residents hostage by shelling it despite efforts to create a safe evacuation corridor.

"Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food," he wrote on Twitter. "Russia continues holding hostage over 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues."

Defence secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday confirmed the UK had supplied Ukraine with over 3,600 javelin anti-tank missiles.

The Cabinet minister told MPs that the Government would continue to provide weapons to Ukraine to bolster its defence against the Russian invasion.

Mr Wallace said that a total of 3,615 anti-tank missiles had been given to the Ukrainian army so far, with a further shipment of Starstreak portable anti-air missiles to be delivered.

