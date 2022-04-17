Mariupol besieged, but not fallen: Ukrainian PM

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Sunday in an exclusive interview with ABC "This Week" that the besieged city of Mariupol has not yet fallen despite Russian demands that Ukrainians surrender.

"There [are] still our military forces, our soldiers, so they will fight until the end," Shmyhal, said.

PHOTO: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is pictured during a joint briefing with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 31, 2022. (Ddp Images/Sipa USA via AP, FILE)

Mariupol is a strategic city for Russia because it would allow Russian forces in the south to connect with troops in the Donbas region, where Russian troops are now focusing after retreating from the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv. It would also give Russia a key port.

Shmyhal said even though the city remains in Ukrainian control, its residents are suffering.

"They have no water, no food, no heat, no electricity," Shmyhal said. "They ask all of our partners to support and help stop this humanitarian catastrophe."

