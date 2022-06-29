Maritime Electric advises caution following Mink River Road line down

A boom on a mussel truck that was on its way to Clow’s Wharf in Murray Harbour North took down an electric line on Mink River road Tuesday morning.

No one was injured and the incident did not cause a power outage. After receiving a call at around 8 am, Maritime Electric crews were on scene within hours to safely reinstall the line overhead.

Maritime Electric spokesperson, Kim Griffin advises vigilance and caution both to drivers towing or driving tall machinery and to anyone who comes across the scene of such an event.

“We’ve seen an increase in this type of incident recently,” she said. “It’s important to assume the wire is live and dangerous in these situations and to call us immediately,” she said.

While some vehicles drove over the line on their way too and from Clow’s Wharf and lived to tell the tale, she says this is absolutely not advisable; people should generally stay clear of any line down and even avoid getting close to investigate what type of line it is. Contact with lower voltage lines can cause serious injury or death. Merely approaching a high voltage line can cause the same.

To report an issue, calls can be placed to 1-800-670-1012, 24/7.

Ms Griffin says incidents where a line is down creates a safety concern great enough to always warrant an immediate response.

“We will pull crews from other tasks to respond to this type of situation as quickly as possible,” she said.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic