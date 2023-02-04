Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote

TORONTO — Marit Stiles has been confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.

Stiles, who has been a New Democrat member of provincial parliament since 2018, was the only person to run for the leadership.

The party confirmed Stiles through a leadership vote at an event in downtown Toronto, making her the leader of the Official Opposition in the legislature.

Stiles represents the Toronto riding of Davenport, served for years as the party's education critic, and has previously been a school trustee and president of the federal NDP.

She has said her focus after being elected leader will be on defeating Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford in the next provincial election, which is expected to take place in 2026.

Longtime New Democrat Peter Tabuns had served as interim leader since former leader Andrea Horwath announced her resignation on provincial election night last June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press