Mariska Hargitay Uses Crutches on Law & Order: SVU Set After Ankle Injury

Mariska Hargitay is back to work!

Weeks after she revealed she broke her broke her ankle, the 57-year-old actress was spotted on the set of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, using a pair of crutches while wearing an orthopedic air cast on her right foot.

She was all smiles as she exited a black SUV in an ankle-length blue floral dress with a red ribbon around the waist. The Emmy winner kept things comfortable with a pink and black Jordan sneaker on her left foot.

Hargitay first opened up about breaking her ankle in an Instagram post on July 6, showing her right ankle wrapped in bandages with a beige, shearling Birkenstock sandal on her other foot. "My summer look," she jokingly wrote, adding the hashtags "#specialankleunit," "#crackingthecase," "#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER," and "#agonyofdefeet," among others.

According to Page Six, the 57-year-old actress tripped on a rainy pavement while leaving a Cinema Society screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons on July 2. She broke her ankle in the fall and was treated at a local hospital, missing the remainder of the star-studded after party, hosted at her home.

Earlier this month, the star spoke to PEOPLE about her injury, assuring fans that she's on the mend.

"I am getting better every day and very excited to go back to work and keep the streets of New York City safe," she said, referencing her role as Detective Olivia Benson on SVU.

Following the accident,, Hargitay has been receiving a ton of support from loved ones.

In mid July, Melissa McCarthy headed out into the streets of Los Angeles with a sign reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery." The Bridesmaids star then posted a video of her soliciting honks on her Instagram page.

"Believe it or not, she sent me an even longer video that was pretty epic," Hargitay told PEOPLE of the special gesture. "I was absolutely blown away. I couldn't even speak when I saw it."

McCarthy, 50, posted the clip on July 13, captioning it, "If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best this is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign @therealmariskahargitay ❤️💥"

Hargitay, 57, reposted the clip on her own page. "Above and beyond," she wrote in the caption. "Honk if you're blown away by @melissamccarthy's heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for."