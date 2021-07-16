Mariska Hargitay Says She Was 'Blown Away' by Melissa McCarthy's 'Get Well' Sign After Ankle Injury

Melissa McCarthy wants Mariska Hargitay to get better soon

Mariska Hargitay couldn't be more grateful for her friend Melissa McCarthy.

After the Law & Order: SVU actress broke her ankle, McCarthy headed out into the streets of Los Angeles with a sign reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery." The Bridesmaids star then posted a video of her soliciting honks on her Instagram page.

"Believe it or not, she sent me an even longer video that was pretty epic," Hargitay tells PEOPLE, while discussing her recent appearance in a music video for Grace Gaustad's song "93 Days." "I was absolutely blown away. I couldn't even speak when I saw it."

She adds that McCarthy is "the most fun and the most creative" person. "She's just a genius. She literally blew my mind, it was crazy," Hargitay says. "She's pure magic, that one."

McCarthy, 50, posted the clip on Tuesday evening, captioning it, "If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best this is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign @therealmariskahargitay ❤️💥"

Hargitay, 57, reposted the clip on her own page. "Above and beyond," she wrote in the caption. "Honk if you're blown away by @melissamccarthy's heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for."

The actress first opened up about breaking her ankle in an Instagram post last week, showing her right ankle wrapped in bandages with a beige, shearling Birkenstock sandal on her other foot. "My summer look," she jokingly wrote, adding the hashtags "#specialankleunit," "#crackingthecase," "#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER," and "#agonyofdefeet," among others.

As for how the injury is healing, Hargitay tells PEOPLE she's on the mend.

"I am getting better every day and very excited to go back to work and keep the streets of New York City safe," she says, referencing her role as Detective Olivia Benson on SVU.