Mariska Hargitay Reveals She Broke Her Right Ankle: 'Summer Look'

Mariska Hargitay Instagram; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay is on the mend.

The Law & Order: SVU star posted photo to Instagram Monday of her right ankle wrapped in bandages, with a beige, shearling Birkenstock sandal on her other foot.

"My summer look," she jokingly wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags "#specialankleunit," "#crackingthecase," "#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER," and "#agonyofdefeet," among others.

According to Page Six, the 57-year-old actress tripped on a rainy pavement while leaving a Cinema Society screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons Friday. She broke her ankle in the fall and was treated at a local hospital, missing the remainder of the star-studded after party, hosted at her home.

A source told the outlet that Hargitay "was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn't make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down."

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Surprises 11-Year-Old SVU Fan Who Fought Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper: 'My Hero'

"Mariska was amazing. Rather than worrying about herself, she was more concerned that everything had gone well and that everyone had a good time at the party," the insider added, per Page Six.

Responding to the news, Hargitay's fans and famous friends wished her well on the road to recovery.

mariska hargitay/ instagram

"That's hot🔥🔥🔥" Joely Fisher commented on the post, while Julianna Margulies exclaimed "Oh honey I am so sorry, this needs to stop!😘😘"

Jennifer Esposito also chimed in with several shocked emojis.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Reveals She Broke Her Knee, Fractured Her Ankle and Suffered Torn Ligament

Putting one foot in front of the other, the Emmy award winner revealed in May that she broke her knee and suffered a torn ligament, too.

Story continues

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay wrote of a photo of herself with a knee brace on her right leg and and a boot on her left ankle.

"It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately," she added.

Thanking fans for the love, Hargitay clarified that she wasn't injured while at work.