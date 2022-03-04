Mariska Hargitay Had 'Law and Order' Fans Screaming Over Risqué Chris Meloni Tweet



No matter what kind of changes the Law & Order franchise goes through, fans are still crossing their fingers that SVU’s Olivia Benson and Organized Crime’s Elliot Stabler will one day get together. While the NBC dramas continue to tease this possibility, Mariska Hargitay might just have given some insight about how her character feels about Chris Meloni’s character.

On January 20, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime were in the middle of airing new episodes back-to-back in their usual Thursday night time slots. Toward the end of the first hour though, viewers couldn’t help but be distracted when they saw Mariska’s cheeky response to Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott’s tweet about Chris.

“Just wanted you to know @Chris_Meloni is obsessed with me!” Dylan, who plays Richard Wheatley, captioned a GIF of him and Chris on the show.

Nope. I think he’s obsessed with me… https://t.co/rDp1GTsLA0 — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) January 21, 2022

Minutes later, Mariska responded back in a retweet that left fans gasping in surprise. “Nope. I think he’s obsessed with me,” she wrote.

With that, Law & Order fans flooded her comments sections with laughing emojis, crying emojis and heart emojis. Plenty of folks also left messages expressing their shock about her statement that played further into the Law & Order characters’ on-screen chemistry. “Screaming!! MARISKA 😭 girl,” one person wrote. “IS THIS REAL WHAT,” another added. “Go ahead and [break] the internet again, I guess. 😅❤️,” a different fan said.

Unfortunately, Chris didn’t respond back. But according to what the actor recently said, he’s right there with Mariska. "I think [Elliot’s] in the middle of realizing [his feelings]," Chris said to the Today show. "Yeah, I think it's more difficult for him. I think he's carrying a lot of — stuff."

It makes sense given what Mariska has said about her character. “He is free, and I think he's got eyes for me,” she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show. “But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She's frightened. The energy's there. Olivia's been in love with him for many a year.”

Despite Mariska interchanging herself with Olivia when speaking about Chris and Elliot, it might just be a result of working in the Law & Order universe for two decades. They're friendly in real life and the two are happily married to other people. But it might be a different story for Elliot and Olivia ...

