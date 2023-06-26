Mariska Hargitay Enjoys Yacht Outing with Husband Peter Hermann on Italy Vacation: ‘My Happy Place’

The 'Law and Order' actress gave fans a glimpse of her sun-filled summer vacation in Europe

Mariska Hargitay is welcoming summer with a sun-filled getaway in Italy!

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 59, took to Instagram to show off pictures of her vacation, which included breathtaking cliffs, shimmering blue waters, and of course, her husband of nearly 19 years, Peter Hermann.

Hermann, 55, and Hargitay enjoyed a yacht outing off the Amalfi Coast, a celeb-favorite hotspot, and snapped a few PDA filled selfies. In a post captioned “Amore,” the actress included pictures of her and Hermann sharing a sweet kiss on the sea.

The creator of the Joyful Heart Foundation kept her almost 3 million Instagram followers updated on her adventures, including jet skiing in the Mediterranean and taking in the view of the gorgeous coastline from what appears to be a hot tub on the deck of a boat — an event for which she sported a baseball cap that said simply "ciao."



Hargitay met her husband when she was starring as Detective Olivia Benson on the hit NBC series Law and Order. Though her role started in 1999, the pair didn't meet until season 3, when Hermann was brought on for a guest appearance as defense attorney Trevor Langan. The duo started dating shortly after.

The pair tied the knot after two years of dating and will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, the Younger star recalls Hargitay’s fortieth birthday, which is the moment he realized he wanted to marry her.

“I actually saw Mariska with all of the people that she loved around her. It was like seeing this person who was now in the soil, that she was just dying to be planted in it. Right? Which was this abundance of people and this abundance of love and I thought, ‘I want to be part of that soil.’”

The actor continued: “I think I got a look at what she is like when she is planted, when she is in the soil she’s designed to be planted in. And I wanted to be that soil. Something like that!”

Two years after their Santa Barbara wedding, the pair welcomed their first son August Miklos Friedrich, now 16. In 2011, the couple adopted daughter Amaya Josephine, now 12 and son Andrew Nicolas, now 11. When they’re not on a dazzling European getaway, the family of five lives between New York City and Los Angeles.

