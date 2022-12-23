Mariska Hargitay Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Rare Photos of Daughter and Sons



Fans know Mariska Hargitay to be pretty active on social media. But they also know the Law and Order: SVU star seldom posts moments of her kids with husband Peter Hermann — sons August and Andrew and daughter Amaya. Well, she had her followers surprised when she recently documented a family vacation to Disney World.

In a series of posts on the actress' Instagram account, she took folks with her as she hosted the theme park's candlelight procession. But in between work commitments, Mariska made sure to take advantage of being in Florida during the holiday season with her family of five.

"Best ride in the galaxy," she wrote on December 20, posting a rare selfie with Peter and her eldest son August.

When Law and Order: SVU fans realized the NBC star shared a rare moment with her kids on social media, they immediately began reacting in the comments.

"Y'all are the cutest humans on the planet! I hope you and the family are having a beautiful time at Disney! ♥️😊🥰," one person wrote on Instagram. "Y’all would be the family who turns to a worker and says, 'come ride with us' 😂 I love that." another follower replied. "I love seeing you enjoy your vacation with your family 🥰💖," a different fan added.

Luckily for folks, Mariska's impromptu selfie with Peter and August wasn't the only moment she shared from the family vacation. Just a few hours after posting the impromptu family picture, she took to Instagram once more for a photo op with her younger son Andrew. Most likely taken by her husband of two decades, the snap featured the two of them looking at the nightly fireworks display Disney World is famous for.

While Mariska is conscious about keeping her family away from the spotlight, it doesn't mean she hasn't opened up about motherhood. During a 2018 People interview, she reflected on how important the role of being a parent is to her.

"Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me," she told the magazine. "Together we’re just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I’ve never known anything that was more right."

