Mario Van Peebles & Lauren Grace Media Developing Docu-Series About Actor-Director, His Family

EXCLUSIVE: The personal story of multi-hyphenate Mario Van Peebles will come to TV. The actor, writer and director, known for New Jack City and Heartbreak Ridge, has teamed up with Dorothy Toran and Leslie D. Farrell’s Lauren Grace Media to develop a docu-series about him and his family.

The series will focus on the close relationship the Superstition, All My Children and Rude Awakening actor shares with his four adult children, Maya, Mandela, Makaylo and Morgana Van Peebles.

More from Deadline

Mario Van Peebles is also known for acting in a number of titles including Ali, Bloodline and Baadasssss!. His directing credits include episodes of Empire, Superstition and 21 Jump Street. He has both directed and acted in Salt-N-Pepa, Panther, Red Sky and more. He will produce the Broadway revival of his father Melvin Van Peebles’ 1971 musica Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death. He will also direct and star in the upcoming Outlaw Posse.

The Van Peebles family docu-series joins Lauren Grace Media’s growing slate of content, which includes a cooking show featuring Evelyn Braxton, a true-crime docuseries from Elisabeth Röhm and Malik Yoba and more. For scripted content, Lauren Grace Media is developing Oddly Popular from Carissa and Fred Gallo, and Followed in partnership with Shari Ortner.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey executive producer Toran and former NBCUniversal exec Farrell launched Lauren Grace Media in February 2020. The EP duo previously collaborated for Bravo’s Race in America: Our Vote Counts and Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment.

“The Van Peebles bring family into the heart of everything we do. Working with the Lauren Grace Media team has felt like such an incredible fit. Dorothy and Leslie are masterful in the unscripted space and we are thrilled to be their partners in sharing our story with the world,” Van Peebles said.

Story continues

“Dorothy and I are truly honored and excited to work with Mario and his fabulous family. They are creative and complex, fun loving and opinionated. Getting a glimpse into their world will be unscripted TV at its best”, added Farrell.

Toran continued: “We feel very fortunate to develop a series that will celebrate the beauty and authenticity of Black culture through the lens of this incredible family, because we know that representation matters”.

The Van Peebles family is repped by Buchwald and Luber/Roklin. Lauren Grace Media is represented by Vital Artists Agency in Los Angeles.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.