Mario Lopez Says His Wife May Be Pregnant When Self-Isolation Ends as They 'Keep Busy' by Having Sex

Mario Lopez is getting candid about his home life as he continues to practice social distancing with his family.

The TV host and Saved By the Bell star, 46, joked about all the sex he's been having with wife Courtney telling Page Six, "I will be very surprised if I don’t get another baby coming out of this."

"We keep busy in that department — but we also keep busy with the kids," said Lopez, who is dad to daughter Gia Francesca, 9½, and sons Dominic Luciano, 6½, and Santino Rafael, 9 months.

The actor went on to share how his wife gets some alone time away from the rest of the family, telling the outlet that Courtney "finds different places to hide in the house."

Lopez has been documenting his family life on Instagram amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The father of three shared a sweet picture of his children playing at home on Saturday, captioning the shot, "These kids keep me sane during our 'Shelter In Place.' If lucky was a picture, this would be it... #LopezFamBam."

Earlier in April, the star posted a video of the entire "LopezFamBam" performing a choreographed dance routine in their house.

"Our weekly get down at Casa Lopez! This week we lean wit it and Sonny rocks wit it... #LopezFamBam," he captioned the video.

In March, Lopez announced a new addition to the "fambam" when he revealed that his family had gotten a new dog to join their French bulldogs, Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez and Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez.

“Lopez fambam here with a very important announcement: we decided we are going to expand the family, right guys?” he said in an Instagram video. “So please welcome the newest member of familia Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya Lopez."

In the sweet clip, Lopez also opened up about their family's tradition of naming the their dogs after famous fighters. “Always name the doggies after great fighters, this one after my boy Oscar, who’s a perro in real life too,” he said with a laugh, while using the Spanish word for dog.

“Our family keeps growing!!!” he captioned the video, which was also shared by Courtney. “#OscarDeLaHoyaLopez #Frenchie.”

