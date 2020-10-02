Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a shockingly fun take on AR racing

Shown off during Mario’s 35th anniversary Nintendo Direct, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit partners a physical remote-controlled kart with the Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite. A camera built in the toy displays the player’s home on their Switch, with augmented reality elements sprinkled on top to create a full-fledged Mario Kart course.

Players will need to purchase one of two available karts: Mario or Luigi, retailing at $100 per brother. The game is not packaged as a physical cartridge with the kart, but rather a free download from the Nintendo eShop. Anyone can download the software without owning the kart hardware, but players lacking a kart will only be able to view a trailer of the game.

With the physical kart in hand, a camera that protrudes from the back of the vehicle is used to scan a QR code displayed on the Switch’s screen, or the player’s TV if docked. Once connected, a live feed of the room the kart resides in will appear, and in place of the physical kart will be a digital vehicle and character, who marvels at their new real-world surroundings.

Players will need a well-lit space, as camera tracking worsens in darker areas. Nintendo didn’t give an example of Home Circuit outside of its showroom space, which was filled with natural light. Nintendo is also tight-lipped about resolution and framerate of the AR experience.

The kart communicates to the Switch directly and can be used without a cellular or Wi-Fi setup. While this means players can take tracks outdoors, Nintendo does not recommend using the karts on rough, natural terrain. So, keep it on well-maintained pavement, if you go outside at all.

Players place four different cardboard gates around their home as checkpoints for the track and can pick the spacing and distance of their choosing. Once the player has placed the gates, a digital Lakitu floats in and pours virtual paint over the kart’s wheels. The player will then drive the kart around the space to form the track, passing through each gate as they do, until they reach the point at which they started. The karts work on carpet, although it will have a tough time on thick rugs.

Players can break, reverse, and drift. Drifting doesn’t work like other Mario Kart games, but rather locks the player into turning one direction or the other, providing a speed boost after a few seconds.

As with other Mario Kart games, Home Circuit offers 50cc and 100cc speeds to start, with 150cc and 200cc to be unlocked later. We weren’t given specific metrics on how fast these speeds were, but by my eye, each speed increased looked to be about a third faster than the last.



It is recommended that players have a space of 10 feet by 12 feet for 150cc, but a slightly smaller space can be used for slower speeds. The karts only work 30 feet from the system, although it’s recommended players keep them within 15 feet. The largest courses that the game will recognize are 15 feet by 15 feet.

As someone that doesn’t have a great deal of space in their Brooklyn apartment, I was surprised by how doable the space limitations were, especially at slower speeds that allow for small courses.

Playing at different speeds will impact how long the kart’s battery will last. 150cc will drain the battery in around 90 minutes, with 200cc expediting that depletion, and the slower speeds improving that mileage. The kart uses the same USB-C to USB-A cables to charge as the Switch Pro controller and will take around three hours to fully recharge.

