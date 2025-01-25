Mario Hermoso not called up vs Udinese amidst Bayern Leverkusen talks

Important news on Roma’s outgoing transfer block.

Mario Hermoso appears close to leaving the Italian capital only a few months after joining the club as a free agent.

The Spaniard is in fact in talks with Bayer Leverkusen and the deal appears imminent.

So much so that Claudio Ranieri has decided to exclude the defender from Roma’s squad list ahead of tomorrow’s match with Udinese.

As confirmed by Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo, Hermoso is one step away from departing the Giallorossi.