Mario Cristobal on Miami scrimmage: Defense delivered ‘in every way, shape and form’

The University of Miami defense brought the heat Friday — at least in the first portion of the Canes’ second fall scrimmage, which took place at Greentree Field until lightning forced UM to finish the last half inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility.

Two weeks before the Miami Hurricanes’ 2023 season opener on Sept. 1 against Miami of Ohio, coaches are now solidifying several starting spots on the yet-to-be-revealed depth chart.

Unlike last Saturday, when Cristobal opened the first scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium to fans and the media as part of CanesFest, this one was closed to the general public and media. But coach Mario Cristobal said in a UM-produced report Friday after the scrimmage that the defense ‘got after the offense.’

“They allowed an explosive play, and then they buckled down and made it difficult in every way, shape and form. First down, bringing pressure, knocking back the run, and they made it very difficult on third down.”

Cristobal said “the script was flipped” when players moved inside.

“The running game started flowing, we started connecting on some of the bigger shots we were taking. We just looked more efficient on offense and made some explosive plays,’’ the coach said. “The goal line scrimmage, the short yards part, we got exactly what we wanted out of that. We wanted physical play — healthy play, of course. But we got better. We got better at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. We got more demanding in terms of effort, with how to finish plays — especially in those situations.

“There was progress, and then of course, a lot of work to do.”

More, from Cristobal:

▪ On creating separation: “That’s what we want, and you see guys getting better from fighting through this competition. We’re trying to create separation. We’re trying to create roles for everyone. To name a guy a legitimate starter, there has to be some kind of separation.

“We want to continue to push that and push that hard,’’ he said of multiple players getting reps, “because we have several guys that may not have earned a starting spot yet, but they have earned playing time and they have earned the opportunity to compete for a starting spot, and that’s really valuable. We need more of that.”

Story continues

▪ On the overall progress: “I’m enthused about the progress of the program — the guys in the locker room, the culture, the DNA, the drive behind it daily. It’s what you want to see daily. You want to see guys going in to meet, you want to see guys doing the right things, guys finishing drills the right way, blocking technique and fundamentals. Making corrections the right way. We’ve seen a lot of progress there and we’re going to keep pushing that hard to make more progress.”

When asked if he were happy with the “conditioning and physicality’’ of his Hurricanes, he said he’s “been coaching now 27 or 28 years, and I don’t know if the word ‘happy’ is ever in it. That word is so foreign when it comes to it.’’

Position perspective

Just for perspective, in last week’s open scrimmage, the offense began by dominating the defense. Nebraska running back transfer Ajay Allen, a redshirt freshman, dazzled with breakaway speed and some strong, long-yardage runs. Also extremely impressive was true freshman tailback Mark Fletcher, a goal-line bulldozer out of Plantation American Heritage. But veteran starter Henry Parrish Jr. and Allen might be the first two tailbacks to get carries in the opener.

The receivers will likely be what they were in the open scrimmage: Xavier Restrepo at slot and Colbie Young and Jacolby George on the outside.

With tight end Elijah Arroyo working his way back to full health, the starting tight end could be eighth-year player Cam McCormick. Sophomore Jaleel Skinner is also competing.

The offensive line since spring practice has been left tackle Jalen Rivers, left guard Javion Cohen, center Matt Lee, right guard Anez Cooper and right tackle Francis Mauigoa.

On defense last week, freshman defensive end Rueben Bain continued to dominate, his motor getting stronger as the scrimmage progressed in that brutal South Florida heat. Bain continues to excel opposite redshirt freshman Nyjalik Kelly, with junior Leonard Taylor III and Purdue transfer Branson Deen at tackle. Those four could be the starters Sept. 1.

Last week at Hard Rock, the two starting linebackers were Washington State transfer middle man Kiko Mauigoa and K.J. Cloyd, but Wesley Bissainthe is pushing Cloyd.

And except for UCF transfer Davonte Brown appearing to have solidified a starting spot, the other corners could be up for grabs. Te’Cory Couch is right in there at slot, with freshman Damari Brown, younger brother of Davonte, a young force. Daryl Porter also is in the mix, along with Ja’Dais Richard.

The starting safeties will continue to be a no-brainer: Kam Kinchens and James Williams.

▪ Cristobal said the Canes will have “48 hours to regenerate.’’ UM classes begin Monday