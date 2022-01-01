Mario Chalmers on signing with Heat: ‘I thought my agent was playing with me’

Anthony Chiang: Mario Chalmers on the moment he heard about his 10-day opportunity with the Heat: “I thought my agent was playing with me.”

Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 120-110 victory in Houston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Having to fight to finish.

2. Butler with a season-high 37.

3. Only five rotation players available.

4. Kyle Guy makes a welcome statement.

5. Mario Chalmers again in a Heat uniform. – 10:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Mario Chalmers on his relationship with Spo:

“Me and Spo have talked back and forth ever since I left the Heat…The conversations never stop between me and Spo.”

“It just felt like old times again.” – 9:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Mario Chalmers on the moment he heard about his 10-day opportunity with the Heat: “I thought my agent was playing with me.” – 9:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Mario Chalmers on getting that call from the Heat:

“My immediate reaction I didn’t believe it. I thought my agent was playing with me.” – 9:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Mario Chalmers:

“It’s just another dream come true for me, to be back where it all started.” – 9:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat fan behind the Miami bench shouts out “Free Rio, we want Rio.” Chalmers has, after all, been on the team for several hours. And now a “We want, Rio” chant starts. – 8:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy ain’t giving up no minutes to Mario Chalmers. – 7:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now Nik Stauskas, as Mario Chalmers waits. – 7:45 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Yurtseven starting for the Heat.

Coming off the bench: Chalmers (!), Guy, Stauskas, Highsmith, Holman, Silva. – 6:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Chalmers not starting. Fire everybody. – 6:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

After an eventful few days, the Heat has enough to play tonight vs. the Rockets. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry are both available miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra on a crazy 72 hours and what it has been like to welcome back Chalmers and Silva – 6:20 PM

Story continues

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Mario Chalmers and Tyler Herro might be on the floor together tonight. HeatTwitter must be like … pic.twitter.com/Rb2Pdjbb3L – 6:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, “It’s like going back in time.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler back in action. – 6:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Mario Chalmers:

“He was ready to go and got on a flight pretty quickly. Just having him around today is like going back in time.”

Calls it “an easy decision,” since he stays in contact with him and he worked out down in Miami in August-September – 5:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says he has been in touch with Mario Chalmers since the summer and that Chalmers had worked out with Heat before camp, “It’s just like going back in time.” – 5:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry now available to play tonight in Houston

Jimmy Butler questionable

Tyler Herro obviously ready to go

Mario Chalmers 6th man of the year case starts now

They have enough – 3:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Currently available for Heat tonight in Houston:

— Tyler Herro

— Caleb Martin

— Omer Yurtseven

— Mario Chalmers

— Chris Silva

— Nik Stauskas

— Kyle Guy

— Aric Holman

— Haywood Highsmith

(Jimmy Butler, ankle, still questionable. Kyle Lowry might clear protocols.) – 2:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Going to be honest, did not expect to receive a Heat press release on Dec. 31, 2021 with this headline, “HEAT SIGN CHALMERS, SILVA AND STAUSKAS.” – 1:53 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Your Dec. 31 Miami Heat

G: Chalmers / Guy

G: Herro / Stauskas / Highsmith

F: Butler (Q)

F: Martin / Holman

C: Yurtseven / Silva – 1:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat formally announces the signings of Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacement players. Nik Stauskas signing will be next.

Heat expected to have six COVID-19 replacement players in uniform tonight vs. Rockets. – 1:43 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

It is official: The team announces that Mario Chalmers has signed his Heat deal, and will wear No. 15 again. He has his number back. – 1:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat set to bring back familiar faces Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacements. Also, a Kyle Lowry update ahead of tonight’s game in Houston miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat humbers for the new (and returning):

Mario Chalmers No. 15.

Chris Silva No. 30

Nik Stauskas No. 9 – 11:43 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat add another familiar face, Chris Silva signed to emergency deal amid COVID breakout. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Silva joins Mario Chalmers, as outbreak forces team back to the future. – 11:27 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat set to bring back familiar faces Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacements. Also, a Kyle Lowry update ahead of tonight’s game in Houston miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:51 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Aside from Mario Chalmers, since we know about him slightly, I look into some of the recent 10-days’ games:

Kyle Guy, Aric Holman, and Haywood Highsmith

Get familiar with Miami’s full bench group over the next few

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/breaking-… – 9:20 AM

More on this storyline

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Mario Chalmers: “I would’ve liked to have gotten him in tonight. I know he was itching to get in, he’s a competitor. It didn’t happen tonight, but it very well could at some point on this road trip.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / January 1, 2022

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler: “If the Heat choose you to be a part of the organization, even for 10 days, it definitely means you’re the type of guy we want around in our locker room.” On what he was telling the young guys: “Just hoop.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / January 1, 2022

Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Mario Chalmers, forward Chris Silva and guard Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. -via NBA.com / December 31, 2021