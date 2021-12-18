Mario Chalmers to sign with Nuggets’ G League team

Shams Charania: Two-time Miami Heat champion Mario Chalmers is signing with the Denver Nuggets‘ G League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22), sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Free agent Mario Chalmers is pursuing an NBA comeback and has signed a contract in the G League, agents Ronnie Chalmers and Jerry Dianis told Hoops Rumors. Chalmers will be free to sign with any team if he goes unclaimed on waivers the next 48 hours. -via Hoops Rumors / December 14, 2021

At least one G League team has already made a commitment to the point guard, his agents said. “Finishing my career where I started would mean the world to mean,” Chalmers said on possibly returning to the NBA. “I first got drafted into the NBA. I never had dreams of walking away from the game of basketball overseas, so this would be a great way to end my career. Just being back at home in front of the fans that helped me get to where I am today.” -via Hoops Rumors / December 14, 2021

“I have a lot left in the tank,” Chalmers said. “I have fresh legs, a fresh body and I’m ready for that full NBA grind again. A lot of teams are fighting for those 16 playoff spots, so at the end of the day, if someone gets hurt or COVID becomes an issue, I’m ready. “I’ve been in the gym. I catch on fast and won’t miss a beat. I’ve already been there before. At the end of the day, I know what it takes to help win a championship.” -via Hoops Rumors / December 14, 2021