Mario Balotelli ‘refuses breathalyser test’ after escaping injury in car crash

Maro Balotelli's Audi Q8 was badly damaged in the collision

Mario Balotelli has escaped serious injury following a major car crash.

The former Manchester City striker reportedly lost control of his £100,000 Audi Q8, which hit a wall in his hometown of Brescia, Italy, at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who plays for Turkish club Adana Demirspor, was said to have been attended to by paramedics after climbing out of the vehicle and lying on the ground.

He was also alleged to have refused to take a breathalyser test, leading police to confiscate his driving licence.

The crash is the latest mishap to befall Balotelli during his colourful career, including a similar accident days after he joined City in 2010.

The forward crashed his Audi R8 en route to the club’s training ground and was found to be carrying £5,000 in cash at the time of the incident.

When police asked why, he reportedly replied: “Because I am rich.”

Balotelli joined Adana Demirspor in September on a one-year deal and has scored three times in five appearances.

Mario Balotelli currently plays for Turkish club Adana Demirspor - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

His latest off-field lapse comes days after the former AC Milan and Inter Milan striker proclaimed his desire to secure an Italy recall under ex-Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti.

Criticising current national-team forwards Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca following his country’s limp goalless draw against Ukraine, which sealed qualification for the European Championship, Balotelli told TVPlay: “If I’m well, I still consider myself the strongest.

“Did Raspadori and Scamacca play? How many shots did they take combined? Two?

“I want to recover and play for the national team. I always hope for the call.

“I met Spalletti and I’ve met him several times. We made some jokes when we met in a friendly with Napoli, but I have no relationship.”

Balotelli, who has 36 caps, last played for Italy more than five years ago.

