I swapped my expensive moisturizer for this cheaper Vitamin C formula, and my skin’s never been brighter

As a shopping editor, I’m lucky that I get to test out tons of beauty products — and that includes high-end brands that I normally would never pay for. So up until recently, my skin care routine included a pricey moisturizer that cost upwards of $100 that I used sparely.

At least, that was until Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Cream blew me away and totally replaced the luxury brand.

According to its description, this product is a “daytime, lightweight moisturizer formulated with 10% Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) [that] works to revitalize dull, lackluster skin by helping to visibly improve skin, improve skin’s elasticity and achieve a glowing, more youthful-looking complexion.”

While it’s never too early to add some anti-aging skin care into your routine, what initially made me try this moisturizer was its brightening properties. Thanks to stubborn acne scars, I have some dark spots I want to get rid of, so when I saw that this formula also contains bakuchiol, which is a retinol alternative that can reduce hyperpigmentation, I knew I had to give it a shot. This also means you’ll want to avoid layering this cream with any other AHA or retinol products!

I typically use the Mario Badescu Vitamin C Cream in the morning after cleansing my face (but before applying SPF) and have definitely noticed that my skin looks more glowy and bouncy.

And I’m just one of the many who’ve seen results. 84% of people in a consumer perception noticed a more even skin tone after four weeks, while 88% of people noticed a brighter complexion. (It also has earned 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon.)

For just about $30, this wallet-friendly moisturizer has absolutely earned a permanent spot in my skin care routine.

