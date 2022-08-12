Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Shares are up 5.1% to US$5.77 in the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the ten analysts covering Marinus Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$24m in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 15% reduction in Marinus Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$2.92. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$35m and losses of US$2.41 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$29.63, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 27% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 96% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.5% per year. It's pretty clear that Marinus Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

