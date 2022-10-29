Marino loses tough semifinal match in Mexico

TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino's great run at the WTA 125 K Abierto Tampico tournament is over.

The Vancouver athlete lost a tough three-set battle — 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 — to Magda Linette of Poland in a singles semifinal match that took two hours, 24 minutes to play Friday night.

Marino had five aces compared to Linette's two, but Linette fared better on saving break points and scoring off her first serve.

Linette advances to the final against Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

