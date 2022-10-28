Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday.

Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the match and broke on two of her chances.

The eighth-seeded Marino will next face Poland's Magda Linette in the semifinals on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press