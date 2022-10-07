Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 time, TV channel, how to watch MLB playoffs' wild card series

Having broken pro sports' longest postseason drought, the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend for the best-of-three wild card series, the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs.

Toronto (92-70) hosts the series after finishing atop the American League wild-card standings, two games better than a Seattle (90-72) team making its first appearance in the playoffs since 2001.

The series winner advances to face the top-seeded Houston Astros in the ALDS.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ranks sixth in history with 19 career postseason home runs – all with the Astros – and is making his playoff debut for Toronto after signing prior to the 2021 season.

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's game in Toronto:

Time : 4:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Starting pitchers RHP Luis Castillo, Mariners (8-7, 2.99 ERA) vs. RHP Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

What time do the Mariners and Blue Jays play on Friday?

First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

What TV channel is Mariners-Blue Jays on?

Friday's game will air on ESPN.

How do I stream Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1?

The opening game of the wild card series between the Mariners and Blue Jays will be available to live stream on WatchESPN.com and FuboTV.

Who are the Mariners, Blue Jays starting pitchers for Game 1?

Right-hander Luis Castillo (8-7, 2.99 ERA), acquired from the Reds at the trade deadline, will start Seattle's first postseason game in 21 years. Castillo has since signed a five-year, $108 million extension with the Mariners and posted a 3.17 ERA in 11 starts after the trade.

Second-year right-hander Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24 ERA) takes the mound for Toronto coming off a spectacular regular season that should see him considered for the AL Cy Young. This is Manoah's first career postseason start.

