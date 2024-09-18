Mariners Victor Robles makes questionable dash trying to steal home against the Yankees

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Victor Robles is well known for being aggressive on the bases. This time he got a little too aggressive at a questionable time.

Robles was thrown out trying to steal home with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first inning on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. What made the decision more egregious was Justin Turner was at the plate with a 3-0 count against Yankees starter Luis Gil when Robles made his failed dash to try and get Seattle on the board.

Gil struggled badly with control and needed 24 pitches to record three outs. He had just missed high and inside to Turner and was standing behind the mound when Robles broke for home plate. Gil reacted in time to get the ball to catcher Austin Wells and the tag was applied just before Robles’ hand touched the plate.

Seattle opted against a replay review and manager Dan Wilson appeared to check with home plate umpire Jeremy Rehak to see if Turner had possibly called time, but the play stood and Gil escaped the inning.

It was the first time Robles has been caught stealing since joining the Mariners. He was 25 for 25 on steals prior to the play.

Robles, who was the designated hitter, was replaced by Mitch Garver when his turn in the order came up in the third inning. It was unclear if it was injury or discipline related, as Robles was hit on the hand by Gil's first pitch of the game — the sixth time in the past nine games Robles had been hit by a pitch.

