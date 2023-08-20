Mariners star Julio Rodríguez sets MLB record with 17 hits in 4 games

This time last week, you could have said Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez was experiencing a sophomore slump after winning AL Rookie of the Year last year.

Yeah, about that.

With a fourth straight four-hit game on Saturday, Rodríguez set an MLB record with 17 hits in four games. He is also only the second player in MLB history with four straight four-hit games, joining Milt Stock of the 1925 Brooklyn Robins, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

The Mariners won Saturday's game 10-3 against the Houston Astros, with Rodríguez going 4-for-6 with two runs and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot.

Julio Rodríguez sets a major league record with his 17th hit in his last four games! Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/qcArsul1gD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2023

As of Aug. 12, Rodríguez was hitting .256/.319/.433 with 19 homers and 27 stolen bases, a perfectly fine situation but well below the expectations most Mariners would have had for a player who reached phenom status with an electric rookie year at 21 years old.

Now, in the span of seven games, Rodríguez has bumped those numbers up to .278/.337/.463 with 21 homers and 33 stolen bases. He had four hits in the three games preceding that streak of four-hit games, so it's safe to say there's no hitter in baseball hotter than Rodríguez right now.

Julio Rodríguez is looking like a superstar again. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

That hotness has helped Seattle win five straight, 13 of their last 16 and 22 of 33 second-half games. The 68-55 Mariners currently hold the third AL wild-card spot, with a half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.