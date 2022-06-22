Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals.

Taylor Trammell connected leading off the third for Seattle, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mariners had dropped five of six and seven of nine but came out swinging to open a six-game road trip.

Manager Scott Servais hoped a change of scenery and time together would help Seattle snap out of its recent funk.

“You know what really brings a team together, winning,” he said pregame.

He mentioned timely hits, too, and the Mariners delivered plenty of them. Seattle hit three consecutive homers for the first time since Aug. 27, 2004, against Kansas City — off Zack Greinke no less.

Rodríguez scored from first on Winker's double in the sixth. Ty France provided insurance with an RBI single in to start the five-run seventh for Seattle, then Rodríguez connected for his ninth homer.

Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales (4-7) allowed seven hits over seven sharp innings to end a three-game losing streak, earning his first victory in five starts since beating the A's on May 23 in Seattle.

He surrendered Nick Allen's first major league home run on a two-run drive in the seventh. The A's, who snapped a season-high eight-game home losing streak Sunday by beating the Royals, lost for the 16th time in 18 games.

A's starter James Kaprielian (0-5) allowed two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

SCORCHER

It was 92 degrees at first pitch, an exceptionally hot June day for the Bay Area — and the ball sure carried.

Tuesday marked the warmest first-pitch temperature for the A’s since it was 94 on Sept. 6, 2020, for a doubleheader vs. the Padres.

“We’re in Oakland. The hottest day I’ve ever seen in this stadium is today," Servais said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Kyle Lewis, on the seven-day concussion list, is improving. “He is feeling better. He's getting through cardio workouts,” Servais said. ... During Monday’s off day, Seattle reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL with a sprained middle finger on his pitching hand. He made his Mariners debut in the ninth.

Athletics: RHP reliever Dany Jiménez went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 19 with a strained pitching shoulder while LHP Sam Moll was placed on the Covid-19 list.

ROSTER MOVES

The A's recalled LHP Kirby Snead and INFs Nick Allen and Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas and added right-handed pitcher Domingo Tapia as a substitute player. INF Matt Davidson was designated for assignment.

Seattle recalled INF Kevin Padlo and designated for assignment RHP Sergio Romo, a former A's and Giants reliever, and LHP Roenis Elías.

UP NEXT

RHP George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series for Seattle in his ninth career start and second vs. the A's. Oakland counters with RHP Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26), who has allowed just one run over his past two starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press

