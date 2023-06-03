Mariners put lefty Marco Gonzales on IL with forearm strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left forearm strain.

Manager Scott Servais said he didn't have any details on Gonzales' injury. The 31-year-old didn't make the trip to Texas.

Right-hander Bryan Woo was set to make his major league debut in Gonzales' spot in the rotation against Texas on Saturday.

Woo was brought up from Double-A Arkansas, where the 23-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Mariners out of Cal Poly in 2021.

Seattle made room for Woo on the roster by transferring right-hander Easton McGee to the 60-day IL. McGee has been out since April 30 with a right forearm strain.

Servais has said Gonzales felt discomfort after throwing 5 2/3 innings last Sunday at home against Pittsburgh. He still wasn't feeling right during a bullpen session a few days later.

Gonzales allowed one run on three hits against the Pirates after giving up two runs over six innings against Oakland his previous start. Those followed Gonzales' shortest outing of the season, when Boston scored eight runs over 1 2/3 innings.

