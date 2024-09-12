Mariners play the Rangers in first of 4-game series

Texas Rangers (70-76, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (74-72, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-0); Mariners: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -158, Rangers +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Seattle has a 42-29 record in home games and a 74-72 record overall. The Mariners have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.53.

Texas has gone 29-42 in road games and 70-76 overall. The Rangers have a 29-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Mariners hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 30 home runs while slugging .433. Victor Robles is 13-for-32 with four doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hip), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press