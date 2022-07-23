Mariners' Justin Upton refuses minors assignment, chooses FA

·1 min read
Seattle Mariners' Justin Upton watches his ground ball during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. A run scored, and Upton reached on a fielding error. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this article:
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Upton is a free agent again.

The Seattle Mariners optioned Upton to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and the veteran refused the assignment and chose to become a free agent for the second time this season.

Seattle made the move to create space on the roster after outfielder Kyle Lewis was activated from the seven-day injured list after recovering from a concussion.

Upton, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels after spring training, signed a one-year deal with the Mariners on May 21. The 34-year-old joined the big league squad on June 17 after spending a few weeks in Triple-A and hit .125 with six hits and one homer in 48 at-bats.

Upton’s homer came July 2, when his solo shot tied the game at 1 in a 2-1 victory over Oakland.

“Justin Upton added a lot to our team, and that did not show up in the box score or the stat line,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He joined our team at a point where we were struggling. ... It was super valuable, really valuable.”

The Mariners entered a game Friday against Houston on a 14-game winning streak, one shy of the franchise record set in 2001.

Upton is still being paid $19.5 million this season by the Angels, the remaining balance of a $106 million, five-year contract he signed in 2018.

