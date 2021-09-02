Mariners get just enough to beat AL West-leading Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give the Seattle Mariners a 1-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Seattle took two of three in the series from the AL West leaders. The Mariners are still 6 1/2 back of Houston in the AL West but continue to hang around in the wild-card race.

Seattle managed just three hits off Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (6-7) and four relievers, but it proved to be enough.

Justus Sheffield (6-8) got the win in his first relief appearance in more than two years, and Paul Sewald got the last four outs for his eighth save.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4, GAME 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as St. Louis tightened up the NL wild-card race with a 5-4 win over Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader.

The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt hit his third homer of the series, a two-run shot.

The Reds have lost four straight.

The Cardinals bashed three homers among their 12 hits off Wade Miley (11-5), who gave up five runs in four innings.

Reliever Génesis Cabrera (3-5) pitched two scoreless innings for St. Louis. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the seventh for his fourth save.

ROCKIES 9, RANGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat Texas.

Rodgers, who homered in the fourth inning, doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow (0-2), the sixth of seven Texas relievers. The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The four errors tied a team record for one inning, and Lowe’s broke a club record for a player in one inning.

Jhoulys Chacin (3-1), the fifth of six Colorado relievers, pitched two scoreless innings as the Rockies salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as Arizona knocked out Yu Darvish early and beat San Diego.

Luke Weaver (3-3), making his first start in 3 1/2 months, took a shutout into the sixth inning. Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte had three hits apiece.

Arizona snapped a five-game skid and prevented a series sweep.

Darvish (7-9) gave up eight hits and six runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

