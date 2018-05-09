Mariners' James Paxton throws no-hitter vs. Blue Jays on heels of 16-strikeout performance

Last week, Seattle pitcher James Paxton set the 2018 MLB standard with an overwhelming 16-strikeout performance against the Oakland A’s that the Mariners bullpen eventually lost.

On Tuesday, Paxton went the distance to secure his milestone, going all nine innings against the Toronto Blue Jays for baseball’s second individual no-hitter of the season in a 5-0 Mariners win. It marks the sixth no-hitter in Mariners franchise history.

James Paxton makes Canadian history with no-hitter

It’s also reportedly the first no-hitter thrown by a Canadian in Canada.

Paxton is the first Canadian to throw a no-no in Canada — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) May 9, 2018





“Of all places, to do it in Toronto is pretty amazing,” Paxton told reporters after the game.

Paxton’s back-to-back outings put him in exceptional company.

.@James_Paxton’s in elite company. He’s the 1st AL pitcher to pitch a 16-strikeout game and a no-hitter in the same season since Nolan Ryan (recorded both on 5/1/91). pic.twitter.com/LI7zNyvCd0 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 9, 2018





James Paxton gets big-time defensive help from Kyle Seager

As with most no-hitters, Paxton got some excellent play from his defense, highlighted by a remarkable put-out from third baseman Kyle Seager for the last out of the seventh inning. Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar smoked a ball down the third-base line that Seager snagged on a dive before making a bouncing throw across the diamond to keep the no-hitter intact.

But Paxton was exceptional, needing only 99 pitches to complete the feat, recording seven strikeouts and three walks on the night. He had plenty left in the tank to finish the Blue Jays off.

.@James_Paxton’s last three pitches:

98 mph

100 mph

99 mph THAT’S how you finish a no-no. pic.twitter.com/BWdmtS863U — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2018





Paxton entered last week’s 16-strikeout game sporting a 5.12 ERA and has now posted two of the most dominant outings of the season, lowering his ERA to 3.40 in the process.

He joins Oakland’s Sean Manea, who no-hit the Boston Red Sox on April 21 for the first no-hitter of the season and four Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers who combined to no-hit the San Diego Padres on May 4.

