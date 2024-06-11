Mariners host the White Sox, try to continue home win streak

Chicago White Sox (17-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-30, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Drew Thorpe (0-0); Mariners: Bryan Woo (3-0, 1.07 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -236, White Sox +191; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Chicago White Sox.

Seattle has a 22-11 record in home games and a 38-30 record overall. The Mariners have gone 19-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has gone 5-27 in road games and 17-50 overall. The White Sox have gone 13-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has six doubles and five home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets leads the White Sox with a .242 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press