Mariners host the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (65-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (65-64, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (9-9, 3.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -111, Mariners -109; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Seattle is 65-64 overall and 38-26 in home games. The Mariners have a 35-17 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 65-65 record overall and a 27-37 record on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 27 home runs while slugging .433. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 20 home runs, 59 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .243 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .191 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: day-to-day (hip), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press