Mariners' Hernandez gets another shot at Texas

Felix Hernandez is in audition mode as he seeks to prove he can help a major league team next season.

When the Seattle Mariners open a four-game series on Thursday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Hernandez will make his second start after missing 3 1/2 months with a right shoulder injury.

The right-hander known as "King Felix" appears to be in the stretch run of his Seattle tenure as his 15th season nears an end. His seven-year, $175 million deal expires after the campaign, and the Mariners haven't shown any indication that they want him back.

Hernandez has remarked on the subject multiple times in recent weeks, also sharing the opinion that he is unlikely to return. That is partly why he enjoyed his return from the injury so much last Saturday in Seattle when he allowed two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"That was fun," Hernandez told reporters afterward. "Finally I'm back on the mound. That was pretty good."

Though Hernandez's career resume sparkles -- six-time All-Star, 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner, a perfect game in 2012, Seattle's victories leader with 169 -- the past few years haven't been kind to the 33-year-old.

Hernandez is just 1-4 with a 6.09 ERA in nine starts this season and stands 15-23 since the beginning of the 2017 campaign. The hard-to-hit ace who limited opponents to a .200 average in 2014 has been touched up for averages of .258, .262 and .294 the past three years.

"There's been struggles here the last couple years staying healthy, and people want to write him off and everything else," Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters. "But when the bell rings, if he's got enough in the tank to go out and compete, he does a heck of a job."

Facing the Rangers has never been fun for Hernandez. He is 19-25 with a 4.18 ERA in 57 career starts against Texas, including 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA in 27 turns at Globe Life Park.

The Mariners are fresh off being swept in a three-game set at home by the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Rangers were victorious for just the second time in six games when they beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.

Catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa gave Texas some breathing room with a two-run double in the eighth inning.

"For Kiner to get that two-run double there, it freed everybody left and it made things a little bit easier going down to the end of the game," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports Southwest. "That's why it's so important offensively that we never give in."

Texas, which has scored just five runs in its past three games, sends right-hander Lance Lynn (14-9, 3.85 ERA) to the mound in the series opener.

Lynn has thrived against the Mariners this season, going 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 20 innings. Overall, he is 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA in four career outings against Seattle.

However, Lynn is 0-3 over his past four starts. The 32-year-old was roughed up for seven runs and 11 hits in a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday (though he did strike out 10 in 5 2/3 innings).

Both teams have some cold hitters.

Danny Santana of the Rangers struck out in all five at-bats on Wednesday and is 2-for-27 (.074) with 14 strikeouts in the past six games. Teammate Rougned Odor struck out as a pinch hitter and is hitless in 25 at-bats over the past eight games.

Seattle designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach is hitless in 15 at-bats over his past four games and is a paltry 8-for-67 (.119) in August. Teammate Mallex Smith is 4-for-29 (.138) in his past eight appearances.

--Field Level Media