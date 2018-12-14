Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto pulls off trade from hospital bed

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was released from a hospital Thursday, hours after completing a trade from his bed during the baseball winter meetings.

He had begun feeling ill earlier in the week.

The team said Dipoto was driven to an area hospital by Mariners officials Wednesday ''out of an abundance of caution.'' Dipoto made improvements into Thursday and was released later in the day, the team said. He was expected to fly home to Seattle on Friday.

No other information was provided about his condition, though assistant GM Justin Hollander said further tests were done.

Despite being sick, the 50-year-old Dipoto dealt Carlos Santana to Cleveland in exchange for Edwin Encarnacion on Thursday - getting a big assist from Hollander.

Hollander handled the final logistics of the swap from Seattle's side. He went to the hospital Wednesday night to work out ''sort of a new wrinkle'' with Dipoto.

''We were texting back and forth. Some of the groundwork had been laid and then he basically handed me the keys and said, 'You know what I want to do roughly, just check in when you have but go run with it.'''

Hollander shared a photo of Dipoto in a hospital gown, on a bed, giving a thumbs-up sign.

''They're still running tests, getting results. I would assume it's nothing serious if they're going to let him go home, hopefully today,'' Hollander said. ''He seemed to be feeling better based on what (wife) Tamie said. He was even looking better last night than before he went in.''

Dipoto will begin his fourth full season as Seattle's executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations. He was hired near the end of the 2015 season and received a contract extension in July.

