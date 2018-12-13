Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto made a three-team trade from his hospital bed

Nothing can stop Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto from making trades. Not even being admitted to the hospital.

Dipoto, who is known for making trades upon trades upon trades (he’s made six in the last two months which have involved 30 total players), was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after not feeling well at the 2018 winter meetings in Las Vegas. He was admitted, and it seemed like the winter meetings would end without a trademark trade from Jerry Dipoto.

Then early on Thursday afternoon, as reporters and executives were leaving Vegas to head back home, Dipoto pulled off a three-team trade that involved five different players, a draft pick, and cash. It was complicated and confusing trade, and you might imagine Dipoto working on it while sitting at a desk surrounded 10 computer monitors while holding two different phones to his ears.

No one knew at the time, but the trade didn’t happen at a desk, or even in a hotel room. It happened in Dipoto’s hospital room. And not long after news of the trade broke, Dipoto’s hospital stay also became public.

Yes. Jerry Dipoto finalized the trade for Encarnacion from his hospital bed with assistant GM Justin Hollander standing there. Hollander has a picture of it. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) December 13, 2018





First, the world definitely needs to see that photo. And second, that’s some serious dedication from Dipoto to help orchestrate a three-team trade from a hospital in a town you don’t live in. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Dipoto was admitted for blood clots in his lungs, but is feeling much better and is expected to be released on Thursday.

Best wishes to Jerry Dipoto for a speedy recovery. And may we all find something we love as much as Dipoto loves making trades.

Jerry Dipoto made a big trade on Thursday, and he did it from his hospital bed. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

