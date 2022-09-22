Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez departs with back tightness

·1 min read
  • Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, middle, drops his glove in the dugout after leaving the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    1/4

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, middle, drops his glove in the dugout after leaving the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, left, walks off the field with manager Scott Servais, middle right, and a trainer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    2/4

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, left, walks off the field with manager Scott Servais, middle right, and a trainer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    3/4

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez rounds third base to score on a single by Mitch Haniger during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    4/4

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez rounds third base to score on a single by Mitch Haniger during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, middle, drops his glove in the dugout after leaving the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, left, walks off the field with manager Scott Servais, middle right, and a trainer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez rounds third base to score on a single by Mitch Haniger during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez left Thursday's game at Oakland because of lower back tightness.

Rodríguez doubled and scored in the top of the first. The center fielder walked off the field slowly with a trainer in the bottom of the inning.

Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center field and Sam Haggerty entered the game in left.

Rodríguez recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue. The front-runner for AL Rookie of the Year is batting .280 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in 129 games.

Seattle is trying to avoid a three-game sweep against the last-place Athletics.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Homan and Lawes earn first-round victories at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan jumped out to an early five-point lead and rolled to a comfortable 8-4 victory over Suzanne Birt on Thursday afternoon at the PointsBet Invitational. Homan, who throws fourth on a team now skipped by third Tracy Fleury, threw 89 per cent in the first-round victory at Willie O'Ree Place. Kaitlyn Lawes outscored Emily Deschenes 10-8 and Kristie Moore, filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, edged Kerry Galusha 8-7. Penny Barker scored three points in the 10th end f

  • Oilers boast talent needed for a playoff run, but know a long season lies ahead

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers officially began training camp Wednesday, but a lot of the talk in the Alberta capital is already focused on what the team is going to be doing in April. After getting to the Western Conference final this past season, expectations are high for a team that has arguably the best group of top-line forwards in the league, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers have upgraded the netminding position with the

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Evans, Cornelius and Thomas named CFL's top weekly performers

    TORONTO — Quarterbacks Dane Evans and Taylor Cornelius and linebacker Matthew Thomas were named the CFL's top performers for Week 15 on Tuesday. Evans was named the No. 1 performer after guiding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48-31 on Saturday. Evans finished 25-of-32 passing for 327 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes. Cornelius threw for 237 yards and a TD in the Edmonton Elks' 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Cornelius also ran for 93 yards and a

  • Lions' victory over Stampeders would secure Bombers home playoff game

    TORONTO — They're on a bye week but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could clinch a home playoff game without stepping on to the field. Winnipeg (12-2) would cement a home playoff date if B.C. (9-3) defeats Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night at B.C. Place. The Lions edged the Stampeders 31-29 last weekend at McMahon Stadium and would also secure a post-season spot with a sweep of the home-and-home series. If the Lions lose, they'd still secure a playoff berth if both Hamilton and Ottawa lost this week. Th

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadians Conners and Pendrith split up for first round of Presidents Cup

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith will not be partnered for the first round of the Presidents Cup. International team captain Trevor Immelman split them up in the first round's draw. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., will partner with South Korea's Sungjae Im against Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the round's second match. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will team with Chile's Mito Pereira against Tony Finau and Max Homa. The best-on-best tournament sees

  • Junior Hoilett to captain Canada against Qatar in Vienna men's soccer friendly

    In the absence of the injured Atiba Hutchinson, David (Junior) Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday in Vienna. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, Canada's all-time men's caps leader with 97 senior appearances, has been sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey's Besiktas. The 32-year-old Hoilett takes over the captain's armband in his 48th appearance for Canada. "He'll lead the team out," Herdman said Thursday. "He's in wonde

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

    The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Andrea Lee rises again and wins Portland for 1st LPGA title

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a year of having to bounce back, Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title. Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead. She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darq