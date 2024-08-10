Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Mets into game 2

New York Mets (61-55, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (61-56, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (8-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-8, 3.05 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -131, Mets +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the New York Mets.

Seattle is 61-56 overall and 35-26 at home. The Mariners are 38-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 61-55 record overall and a 31-26 record on the road. The Mets are 50-24 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 12 doubles, 24 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .214 for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 51 extra base hits (26 doubles and 25 home runs). Mark Vientos is 8-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.70 ERA, even run differential

Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press