Marine wildlife warning as storms arrive

Seal pups are vulnerable in storms according to the GSPCA

An animal charity has issued an appeal for islanders to look out for injured wildlife around Guernsey's coasts as poor weather conditions hit.

Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said oil being "churned up" from the seabed and harming seabirds was one of the risks.

It said seal pups were also vulnerable as they can become separated from their mothers at this time of year.

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said: "With stormy weather the GSPCA are kept busy rescuing and helping wildlife in need.

"When the wind and waves are up, animals and birds struggle to find shelter and food, oil that has settled on the seabed can be churned up and can cause seabirds and other animals harm so there are many challenges for our wildlife.

"We are at the start of the grey seal pup season and in bad weather they can often be separated from their mothers which can cause them to starve."

Mr Byrne said last year's rescued seal pups had now been released, with a total of 32 returned to the wild over the last 11 years.

The charity advised people not to approach seal pups but to call the charity instead.

It asked that animal owners also make sure their pets and livestock are safe during poor weather.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.