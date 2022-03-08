Marine Serre Explores the Human Body in FW22 "Hard Drive" Collection

Marking this her first runway show since the pandemic began, Marine Serre presented her Fall/Winter 2022 "Hard Drive" collection at the Lafayette Anticipations contemporary art foundation. The designer also unveiled an exhibition that explains how the making of her "regenerative process," as per a press release.

The first floor of the exhibition showcased the house's upcycling processes, highlighting the regenerative cycle through which end-of-life garments are restored. Visionary environments inspired by the latest collection encapsulate the second floor, while paintings of prominent feminine figures in art history adorn the top floor. In addition, a pop-up store invites visitors to redesign garments with its signature moon logo, as well as purchase some of the label's current pieces.

Puffer jackets and tailored blazers feature similar motifs, while Harrington jackets upcycled from houndstooth wool and tartan scarves pay tribute to Scottish culture. A variety of T-shirts were patchworked together to produce shearling jackets and navy deadstock leather coats. Elsewhere, dresses and corsets are made of household linen. Celtic references appear on leather trousers and lacey silk dresses that are paired with embellished headpieces.

Take a look at Marine Serre's FW22 collection above.