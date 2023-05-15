Marine who put homeless man in deadly chokehold is 'Good Samaritan', says Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis - Marine who put homeless man in a chokehold on subway is 'good Samaritan' says Ron DeSantis

The Marine Corps veteran who put a homeless man in a deadly chokehold was a “Good Samaritan”, Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has said.

Daniel Penny was recorded on a New York City subway earlier this month putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold and has been denounced as a vigilante by commentators. Neely was reportedly acting in an “erratic” manner.

The 24-year-old was charged with manslaughter at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday, but has found support from high-profile Republicans and right wing pundits.

Right-wing support

“We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny,” Mr DeSantis tweeted Friday night. “Let’s show this Marine … America’s got his back.”

“The Marine who stepped in to protect others is a hero,” tweeted Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Jordan Neely died after being put in a chokehold - AP

Her tweet was liked by Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk, who also liked a Twitter poll from another user which asked: “Did Jordan Neely deserve what happened to him?”

Mr DeSantis - possibly a contender for the 2024 presidential election - also urged followers to donate to a fundraiser for Mr Penny to "stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law-abiding citizens”.

The legal defence fund raised a total of more than $1 million on Saturday.

Daniel Penny was recorded on a New York City subway earlier this month putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold - David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Mr Penny is described as a college student and "decorated Marine veteran" who is facing criminal charges for "protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died” on the fundraising page.

The majority of the money has come from anonymous donors thanking Mr Penny and agreeing with his lawyer that he did not intend to cause harm.

“Thank you for protecting the citizens that day,” an anonymous donor who gave $10,000, the largest single donation, wrote.

Conservatives have described Mr Neely as “unhinged” with “a long history of violent crime”.

Mr Penny was arraigned on Friday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter and was released on a $100,000 cash bond.

He is expected to appear in court again on July 17 and could face a 15-year prison sentence if convicted.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement: “Jordan Neely should still be alive today, and my thoughts continue to be with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss during this extremely painful time."