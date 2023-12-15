Marine Killed in Tactical Vehicle Rollover Remembered as a 'Leader': 'Tragic Loss'

Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski died in a tactical vehicle rollover at Camp Pendleton on Tuesday

facebook Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski

Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski was identified as the Marine who died in a tactical vehicle rollover accident on Tuesday, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a press release Thursday.

The incident at Camp Pendleton in California occurred during a training session as the vehicle made ground movement around 6 p.m. local time with 14 other Marines onboard.

The Marine Corps said that "one Marine remains at the hospital in good condition" and that "the others have been treated and released."

Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, remembered Bylski as a "leader."

Sandy Huffaker/Getty The main gate at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base on June 16, 2006

"Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon. The MEU – the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski, mourn alongside his family and friends. The entire 15th MEU 'Vanguard' family is affected by his absence," he said.

Bylski joined the Marine Corps in January 2019 and was assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, where he served as a vehicle commander.

facebook Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski

During his time of service, Bylski received multiple honors: two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

"He absolutely loved being in the Marine Corps," Blyski's father, Ken Blyski told Military.com.

"He didn't follow anybody," Ken told the outlet when asked what his son was like growing up. "He did what he wanted to do. It didn't matter to him. He did his own thing no matter what. … He was just a great kid. I say kid. … He grew into a great man."



In August, the 15th MEU completed its first exercise as a composited Marine Air-Ground Task Force. The 11-day training (known as Realistic Urban Training) took place in seven locations across Arizona, California and Nevada.

According to a press release, the Marines were put through "amphibious raids, expeditionary strikes, tactical recoveries of aircraft and personnel, and a military-assisted departure from a simulated U.S. consulate."

"RUT is the first 'prime-time training' event where we bring the full MAGTF together to plan and execute as a team. Traveling to Yuma provided us the training facilities to conduct expeditionary operations and proved to be a summertime leadership laboratory as we thrived during 115-degree heat and a hurricane," Dynan said in a statement on the release. "The lessons learned here set a solid foundation for our future training and deployment."



